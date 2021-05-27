PostgreSQL benefits and challenges: A snapshot

Foreign Data Wrapper based on SQL-MED is one the coolest features of PostgreSQL. The feature set of foreign data wrapper is expanding since version 9.1. We know that the PostgreSQL 14 beta is out and GA will be available shortly, therefore it is helpful to study the upcoming features of PostgreSQL 14. There are a lot of them, along with some improvements in foreign data wrapper. A new performance feature, “Bulk Insert“, is added in PostgreSQL 14. The API is extended and allows bulk insert of the data into the foreign table, therefore, using that API, any foreign data wrapper now can implement Bulk Insert. It is definitely more efficient than inserting individual rows.