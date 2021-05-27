Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

PostgreSQL benefits and challenges: A snapshot

By Ivan Panchenko
Infoworld
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe database market continues to be splintered among open source and commercial products, with multiple options in each camp. PostgreSQL, a three-decades-old, community-supported open source project, continues to gain in popularity and is used in production by large enterprises in many parts of the world. Yandex, for example, stores petabytes...

www.infoworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postgresql#Cloud Database#Sql#Database Design#Enterprise Data#Enterprise Solutions#Cloud Infrastructure#Free Enterprise#User Data#Gitlab#Tco#Infoworld#Incountry#Json#Postgis#Dbms#New Tech Forum#Postgres Professional#Postgres Challenges#On Premises Postgres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Software
Related
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Using PostgreSQL as a Data Warehouse

With some tweaking Postgres can be a great data warehouse. Here’s how to configure it. At Narrator we support many data warehouses, including Postgres. Though it was designed for production systems, with a little tweaking Postgres can work extremely well as a data warehouse. For those that want to cut...
Softwarepaulox.net

Upgrading PostgreSQL from version 12 to 13 on Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo)

Howto guide for upgrading PostgreSQL from version 12 to 13 on Ubuntu, after its upgrade from version 20.10 to 21.04. This article is aimed at those like me who use Ubuntu and PostgreSQL to develop locally on their computer and after the last update to Ubuntu 21.04 they have two versions of PostgreSQL installed.
Softwarepercona.com

New Features in PostgreSQL 14: Bulk Inserts for Foreign Data Wrappers

Foreign Data Wrapper based on SQL-MED is one the coolest features of PostgreSQL. The feature set of foreign data wrapper is expanding since version 9.1. We know that the PostgreSQL 14 beta is out and GA will be available shortly, therefore it is helpful to study the upcoming features of PostgreSQL 14. There are a lot of them, along with some improvements in foreign data wrapper. A new performance feature, “Bulk Insert“, is added in PostgreSQL 14. The API is extended and allows bulk insert of the data into the foreign table, therefore, using that API, any foreign data wrapper now can implement Bulk Insert. It is definitely more efficient than inserting individual rows.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Fortinet Integrates its SD-WAN into Google Cloud’s NCC

Fortinet on Monday announced an integration of the company’s industry leading Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center (NCC). Fortinet is extending the benefits of its Secure SD-WAN solution to Google Cloud NCC users to simplify and improve their connection across distributed sites, Google Cloud workloads and applications. Fortinet claims that it is delivering the most complete and simplified cloud on-ramp experience through its Secure SD-WAN solution.
SoftwareCIO

Move ISV Webinar: Secure your Applications in the Cloud

Join us to see what Oracle Cloud Infrastructure's security-first design could mean for your apps. OCI is architected with security-first design principles to protect workloads from attacks and effectively govern access rights. In addition to these robust security capabilities, OCI supports a broad set of compliance standards, enabling ISVs to confidently sell and deploy their applications to customers in regulated industries, including Healthcare, Financial Services and Government.
Softwarecybertec-postgresql.com

How to interpret PostgreSQL EXPLAIN ANALYZE output

EXPLAIN ANALYZE is the key to optimizing SQL statements in PostgreSQL. This article does not attempt to explain everything there is to it. Rather, I want to give you a brief introduction, explain what to look for and show you some helpful tools to visualize the output. How to call...
TechnologyNetwork World

HCI As A Pathway to Hybrid Cloud

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated the pace of adoption of digital transformation technologies. Hyperconverged Infrastructure, or HCI, is one of the technologies advancing digital transformation, and it is gaining a de facto status for deploying modern hybrid cloud infrastructure. In this webinar you’ll learn why.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Guide

Microsoft Azure hosting review

Microsoft Azure is a solid and reliable choice for hosting large websites and applications, and pay-as-you-go pricing ensures you aren’t overcharged. However, tech support is costly on a monthly subscription. Microsoft Azure builds, manages, and supports apps and services through its large group of integrated cloud platforms. In its role...
Technologyaithority.com

What is InfoSec: Definition, Trends and Technology

Enterprise security has evolved around two new developments – Information Security and Cybersecurity. We will discuss Information Security and the latest trends in the industry in this article. Information Security typically referred to as InfoSec, could be a set of practices meant to secure information from unauthorized access or alterations,...
Computersvmware.com

Web Server as Virtual Machine on VMWare ESXi

Hi, I have a problem to access web server from public IP to Virtual machine web server on VMWare ESXi. I've installed an ubuntu 20.04.2 server with LAMP on VMWare with IP 192.168.1.10. Router Port forwarding: Port 80 to 192.168.1.10. Public IP outgoing router: 10.10.10.10 (this is not my real...
SoftwareLumia UK

Azure announces general availability of scale-out NVIDIA A100 GPU Clusters: the fastest public cloud supercomputer

Today, Azure announces the general availability of the Azure ND A100 v4 Cloud GPU instances—powered by NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs—achieving leadership-class supercomputing scalability in a public cloud. For demanding customers chasing the next frontier of AI and high-performance computing (HPC), scalability is the key to unlocking improved Total Cost of Solution and Time-to-Solution.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

IoT Softwares Market Shaping from Growth to Value | Cisco, McAfee, IBM, HP

Latest released the research study on Global IoT Softwares Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. IoT Softwares Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the IoT Softwares. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco (United States), Centri Technology (United States), Dell EMC (United States), McAfee (United States), Symantec (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), HP (United States), Salesforce (United States). Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @ : https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/117423-global-iot-softwares-market.
Softwaretechxplore.com

Automated detection of security vulnerabilities in cloud applications

Cloud computing is a growing market. But cyberattacks on cloud software systems are on the rise, too, as these applications often contain security vulnerabilities that hackers are able to exploit. CodeShield software—which is produced by the company of the same name—uncovers these vulnerabilities and fixes them using automated methods. CodeShield is a spin-off of the Fraunhofer Institute for Mechatronic Systems Design IEM and the Heinz Nixdorf Institute at Paderborn University.
SoftwareHPCwire

Accelerating Your Data with NVIDIA InfiniBand Storage Solutions

The world’s most advanced research and product development centers in manufacturing, life science, and financial services demand high-performance storage platforms to execute their applications effectively. The pressure to maintain a competitive advantage across industries has increased with the addition of data-intensive applications brought on by AI and deep learning. The...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Backup database to Google Cloud Storage

A process to set up periodic database backup to Google Cloud Storage. I have a few small websites hosted on the Digital Ocean server. Each of them has a MySQL database and I wanted to regularly set uploading full database export to some independent location outside of Digital Ocean to sleep more calmly. Since my life revolves around Google Cloud, my preference for storage was clear. The goal is to use crontab to periodically run a bash script to execute MySQL database export and gsutil command to copy a file to the Cloud Storage bucket. To configure the whole process there are several steps involved, which I will describe in this article. I interactions with the Google Cloud project, I am using web UI, although all steps could be done via the command-line interface.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Private Cloud Hardware Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Cisco, Microsoft, VMware

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Private Cloud Hardware Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Private Cloud Hardware market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Private Cloud Hardware Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Key Battleground of the Hybrid Cloud Era | #cloudsecurity

In the wake of the massive SolarWinds attack that impacted companies worldwide, a debate has emerged on cloud security and whether or not a public cloud may be a more secure option than a hybrid cloud approach. Rather than debating which cloud approach is more secure, the question we should...
Internetcisco.com

Enriching SD-WAN Visibility with Cisco ThousandEyes Internet and Cloud Intelligence

The internet is rapidly becoming a universal and economical choice to connect the widely distributed workforce, workplaces, and cloud applications that comprise the essence of the new normal enterprise. In response, ITOps is fast at work rearchitecting the enterprise WAN to adapt to increasing reliance on cloud and SaaS applications via internet connections from branches and home offices. However, ITOps teams are being challenged to deliver consistent and reliable connectivity and application performance over networks that they don’t directly control.