Adrian, TX

Rainy forecast for Adrian? Jump on it!

Adrian Digest
Adrian Digest
 4 days ago

(ADRIAN, TX) Thursday is set to be rainy in Adrian, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Adrian:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aDFOXRA00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 56 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

