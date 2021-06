ROME, May 24 (Adnkronos / Labitalia) – Rural tourism has recorded steady growth on Airbnb over the past five years: it has gone from 10% of nights booked in rural areas in 2015 to 22% in 2021. In Italy, it has gone from 21 % Bookings in 2019 refer to rural areas to 37% this year. This is one of the data that emerges from an analysis conducted by Airbnb based on reservations and research conducted on the platform that also inspired many of the updates provided today. With 4 million hosts in more than 220 countries and territories, and more than 900 million arrivals, Airbnb has already managed to see from the inside how the pandemic has changed the world of travel.