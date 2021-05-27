Cancel
Shell, WY

Shell is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(SHELL, WY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aDFOMyP00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

