Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shaktoolik Today

Sun forecast for Shaktoolik — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Shaktoolik Today
Shaktoolik Today
 4 days ago

(SHAKTOOLIK, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shaktoolik. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shaktoolik:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aDFOL5g00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 39 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 53 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shaktoolik Today

Shaktoolik Today

Shaktoolik, AK
0
Followers
23
Post
21
Views
ABOUT

With Shaktoolik Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaktoolik#Shaktoolik#Sun Today#Sun Thursday#Ak#Snacks#Picnic#Nws Data#Risk Levels#Experimentation#Gathering Sizes
Related
Posted by
Shaktoolik Today

Your 4-day outlook for Shaktoolik weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shaktoolik: Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly Cloudy; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Posted by
Shaktoolik Today

Get weather-ready — Shaktoolik’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shaktoolik: Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;