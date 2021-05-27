Thursday's Daily Pulse

Arriving on the heels of a historic period of growth, COVID-19 brought about a decline in gross domestic product in every state in the country. However, no two state economies are alike, and partially as a result, some states were hit far harder than others. Florida's economy contracted by 2.9% in 2020. Few state economies rely more heavily on tourism than Florida's, and last year, the state's arts, entertainment, recreation, accommodation, and food services sector reported a 22.2% decline in output -- resulting in a 1.3 percentage point net decline in the state's overall GDP. More from the Center Square.