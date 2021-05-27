Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Netflix Doc Fund; Berlinale Audience Award; Locarno Honor; Edinburgh Film Fest Plans; Hubert Bals Fund – Global Briefs

By Tom Grater
Deadline
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has revealed the 10 winning filmmaker teams from its inaugural UK Documentary Talent Fund. A total of £400,000 in financing will be handed out to back 10 short documentary projects, each 8-12 minutes long and answering the brief “Britain’s Not Boring And Here’s a Story”. Winners are: Beya Kabelu’s The Detective & The Thief; Daisy Ifama’s Twinkleberry; Dhivya Kate Chetty’s Bee Whisperer; Jakob Lancaster & Sorcha Bacon’s Seal In The City; Jason Osborne and Precious Mahaga’s Love Languages; Ngaio Anyia and Aodh Breathnach’s Tegan; Sean Mullan and Michael Barwise’s HYFIN; Shiva Raichandani and Shane ShayShay Konno’s Peach Paradise; Tavie Tiffany Agama’s Women Of The Market; and Tobi Kyeremateng & Tania Nwachukwu’s ÓWÀMBÈ.

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dante Spinotti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary Festival#Film Director#Documentary Films#Cinema Screenings#Cinematography#Netflix Doc Fund#Berlinale Audience Award#Locarno Honor#The Detective The Thief#Hyfin#Shiva#W Mb#Pardo Alla Carriera#The Insider And Heat#Q A#Nightsong#The Netherlands Film Fund#Nff Hbf Co#Locarno Film Festival#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
Country
Thailand
News Break
Netflix
Country
Brazil
Related
TV SeriesScreendaily

Netflix selects inaugural receipients of £400k documentary talent fund

Netflix has selected the first recipients of its £400,000 Documentary Talent Fund, with 10 filmmaking teams from across the UK including Northern Ireland and Scotland. A shortlist of 21 filmmaking teams were invited to pitch to Netflix on May 21. The winning teams were selected by an eight-person team of industry professionals, including Dick Johnson Is Dead director Kirsten Johnson; Shanida Scotland, head of film at Doc Society; and Kate Townsend, director of original documentaries commissioning at Netflix.
MoviesScreendaily

Edinburgh film festival confirms hybrid event in August

The Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) has confirmed it will host a hybrid event from August 18-25, including both indoor and outdoor screenings in the city and throughout Scotland. Physical screenings and events will take place at EIFF’s main Filmhouse Cinema venue as well as on Edinburgh’s St Andrew Square,...
MoviesScreendaily

Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese’s next film among Hubert Bals projects

The next feature from Lesotho filmmaker Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese is among 10 upcoming projects to receive support from the Hubert Bals Fund (HBF), administered by the International Film Festival Rotterdam. The writer and director of Sundance award-winner This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection has received a grant of...
TV Seriesc21media.net

Netflix selects UK doc funding winners

Global streamer Netflix has named the 10 aspiring filmmakers from around the UK who have won funding as part of its inaugural Documentary Talent Fund. The creatives will receive up to £40,000 (US$56,000) in financing to create their own documentary short film of between eight and 12 minutes long to the brief Britain’s Not Boring and Here’s a Story.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Global Screen Adds World War II Refugee Drama 'The Path' to Cannes Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Global Screen has picked up global distribution rights to “The Path,” which is based on Rüdiger Bertram’s novel and inspired by true events. The Munich-based sales agency will be taking part in the virtual Pre-Cannes Screenings, where it will present a teaser trailer for the film as it kicks off presales. “The Path” will be released theatrically in Germany by Warner Bros.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Jia Zhangke and Pingyao Film Festival to Return for Fifth Edition

Iconic Chinese indie film director Jia Zhangke is to make a return to the Pingyao International Film Festival that he founded and which he famously quit at the end of the October 2020 edition. His new role remains somewhat murky. Jia was a speaker at a launch event Tuesday in...
Moviescreativeboom.com

Fashion mag Tank launches film platform 'to broaden and expand our cultural understanding'

The films are curated into different seasons, five of which have been released so far, which are selected by guest curators and the Tank team. Each film is accompanied by editorialised texts that look to offer further context and insights into their cultural significance. A new film is released each week, with previous seasons available to rent and stream alongside the new additions.
Boston, MABoston Globe

A global film fest, loud music in D.C., youthful protesters

Two outstanding documentaries are must-sees at this year’s Global Cinema Film Festival Boston (May 28-30). Eastern European cable guys receive their long-deserved cinema tribute in Pavel Cuzuioc’s “Please Hold the Line” (2020). The film’s opening images symbolize the daunting task that confronts workers maintaining the telecommunications systems of Moldova, Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine. They show a facility that holds a mare’s nest of bundled wires and the labyrinthine banks of a server farm tended by stolid women in blue uniforms. Out back in the alley, piles of discarded cables twist like tumbleweed surmounted by long-defunct payphone booths.
MoviesSHOOT Online

Director Craig Gillespie, Oscar Winner Jenny Beavan, BAFTA Winner Nadia Stacey Have Designs On "Cruella"

German punk princess Nina Hagen isn't the most obvious inspiration for a Disney movie, but " Cruella " is also not your typical Disney movie. The new live-action origin story about the black-and-white-haired cartoon supervillain is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt the stuffy ways of the past in 1970s London.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

When Cinema and Television Collide: Acclaimed Directors on the Small Screen

Chris Connor on filmmakers venturing out onto the small screen…. As television has come more and more into its own in recent years, the gaps between what we might have seen exclusively on the big screen and less so on TV has become less apparent. Certainly big budget TV series feel more cinematic and can tell a story in a different way to that presented by a film. The changing dynamic can perhaps be reflected by marquee directors moving from one format to the other , with Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) the latest name to work on TV with his acclaimed Amazon series The Underground Railroad, adapting the equally well-received novel by Colson Whitehead which won its fair share of awards.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

New Deal For Artists: an unearthed film on how arts funding should work

In America, the culture war over state funding of arts programs never really ends, but rather assumes slightly altered forms over time. The latest battle lines have formed around Broadway, in desperate need of an infusion of cash from the government to survive the pandemic, much to the chagrin of budget-slashing conservatives. Not so long ago, the debate centered on Andres Serrano’s urine-soaked crucifix Piss Christ, intended as an improbable expression of faith yet overwritten as an act of sacrilege by an outraged Christian right. Though it takes up an absurdly minuscule amount of tax revenue, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) attracts more heat than most federal ventures, to the point that attacking it has become something of a national tradition for Republicans – one that predates the NEA itself.