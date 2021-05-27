Netflix Doc Fund; Berlinale Audience Award; Locarno Honor; Edinburgh Film Fest Plans; Hubert Bals Fund – Global Briefs
Netflix has revealed the 10 winning filmmaker teams from its inaugural UK Documentary Talent Fund. A total of £400,000 in financing will be handed out to back 10 short documentary projects, each 8-12 minutes long and answering the brief “Britain’s Not Boring And Here’s a Story”. Winners are: Beya Kabelu’s The Detective & The Thief; Daisy Ifama’s Twinkleberry; Dhivya Kate Chetty’s Bee Whisperer; Jakob Lancaster & Sorcha Bacon’s Seal In The City; Jason Osborne and Precious Mahaga’s Love Languages; Ngaio Anyia and Aodh Breathnach’s Tegan; Sean Mullan and Michael Barwise’s HYFIN; Shiva Raichandani and Shane ShayShay Konno’s Peach Paradise; Tavie Tiffany Agama’s Women Of The Market; and Tobi Kyeremateng & Tania Nwachukwu’s ÓWÀMBÈ.deadline.com