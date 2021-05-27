Cancel
Elk Creek, NE

A rainy Thursday in Elk Creek — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Elk Creek Post
Elk Creek Post
 4 days ago

(ELK CREEK, NE) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Elk Creek Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Elk Creek:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aDFO7ol00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

