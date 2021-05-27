Maxbass Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
