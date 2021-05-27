Cancel
Maxbass, ND

Maxbass Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Maxbass News Beat
Maxbass News Beat
 4 days ago

MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkNxp_0aDFO6w200

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 31 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maxbass, ND
With Maxbass News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

