Maxbass Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MAXBASS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night High 57 °F, low 31 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 30 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 26 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 72 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 25 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.