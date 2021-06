The 101st Airborne Division Air Assault will conduct a change of responsibility ceremony next week that will make history in the U.S. Army. According to a news release, Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker will relinquish responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor of the 101st Airborne Division to Command Sgt. Maj. Veronica Knapp. Knapp’s selection is an important milestone for the U.S. Army, as she is the first woman to serve as the command sergeant major for an Army division.