Artificial intelligence is decidedly among the most prevalent and sought-after technologies in the modern-day and age. This popularity is not without reason though — after all, this technology stands to empower businesses and countless other entities with myriad benefits. Starting from significantly cutting down the time taken to accomplish a task to offering unparalleled insights about risks, trends, etc. — there’s a lot of artificial intelligence can do for your business. Now, given all that it stands to be able to do for us, it ought to come as no surprise that more and more industries and sectors have taken a shining to it and are now rushing to integrate it within their businesses as well. One such industry is a property management and real estate.