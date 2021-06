Slavisa Jokanovic has emerged as Sheffield United’s first choice to become their new manager but will only sign if he is backed in the transfer market, we can reveal. The former Fulham and Watford boss is currently managing in Qatar and he guided Al-Gharafa to a fourth-placed finish, which gained them entry to the Asian Champions League. Jokanovic is still highly thought of in England after the jobs he did at Craven Cottage and Vicarage Road.