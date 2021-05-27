Weather Forecast For Willow Creek

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Coveted Jefferson River frontage & unmatched River & Mountain views! Completely updated home built on 2+ acres that sits above Jefferson River. Enjoy a walk down to 1/2 mile of private river frontage. MT Modern feel 3473 sq ft home: 3 bedrooms+ 3 baths +loft office+ 2 separate living areas + shop. Home features main floor master with walk-in tiled shower. Great room with stacked rock fireplace & vaulted ceiling that extends to loft office &/or flex space. High-end finishes include:Granite counters, gas stove, track lighting & hard wood floors. Walk out basement boasts another living area, bedroom, bath, storage & work out room that's ready for a hot tub/sauna.Endless possibles with all this space! Easily converted to caretaker's apt. or ADU. 24x36 shop/3 car garage. Landscaped yard/fruit trees, garden & UGS. Less than 5 minutes from I-90 & 287 South. Only 25 minutes from Airport. Easy 35 minute commute to Bozeman with fine dining, downtown shopping & entertainment. Here is the home for you! 3 bed 2 bath, 2 car garage 2 story home w/ a walkout basement. Views galore from the covered balcony off the kitchen & MB, a covered patio for the walkout basement or from the covered porch! Main level MB access to the covered deck to enjoy the views on this 1.18 acre lot. Basement is unfinished 1032 sq ft to finish to your desire but will be plumbed for a bath. All paved roads to take you around this amazing subdivision where you can enjoy the 3+ acre park with baseball & soccer fields, basketball court, beautiful covered gazebo w/ picnic tables that provide for a wonderful setting for family & friends to enjoy some fun. Golf, fishing, lakes, hiking trails are all close by along with Headwaters State Park, Canyon Ferry lake & loads of activities to enjoy. With over 25 acres of open space & room to move, the Village at Elk Ridge is the place to be with easy access to Helena, Three Forks, Butte & Bozeman! This updated A-Frame home will make the perfect get-away, investment, or personal residence! The walk-out basement is ready for a kitchen with plumbing and stove hook-ups, it can be closed off from the upstairs, and it even has separate laundry for both areas... DUPLEX potential! This home has an open concept with the kitchen, living, and dining room. There are 29 ft ceilings with VIEWS of the valley, wildlife, and sunsets for you to enjoy. Minutes to fishing access and near two state hunting properties, this property has it all. The home backs up to the hill and you can walk up to see the spring, shoot on your own land, and explore the trees above the house. The one-car garage is great to store all your toys, and there is space if you have animals you can bring them inside in the winter. There are other corrals and plenty of fenced areas for all your other livestock and animals. This is your opportunity to own a piece of Montana that has a natural spring with 10 acres! This updated A-Frame home will make the perfect get-away, investment, or personal residence! The walk-out basement is ready for a kitchen with plumbing and stove hook-ups, it can be closed off from the upstairs, and it even has separate laundry for both areas... DUPLEX potential! This home has an open concept with the kitchen, living, and dining room. There are 29 ft ceilings with VIEWS of the valley, wildlife, and sunsets for you to enjoy. Minutes to fishing access and near two state hunting properties, this property has it all. The home backs up to the hill and you can walk up to see the spring, shoot on your own land, and explore the trees above the house. The one-car garage is great to store all your toys, and there is space if you have animals you can bring them inside in the winter. There are other corrals and plenty of fenced areas for all your other livestock and animals. This 5,358 sf home on 10 acres has an extra large garage and is only 40 minutes to the Bozeman airport, 20 minutes to Headwaters State Park, and 2 miles to the Fairweather fishing access site. The main floor will be completely finished at closing. The upstairs will be finished through drywall install including bathroom fixtures. Garage door is framed in but not installed. Kuma wood stove keeps the home cozy warm! Comes with a new solar system ready to be installed! Get away from it all! Privacy reigns here! Spectacular views all around complete with elk, deer, and turkeys! Off grid 7 bedroom, 3 bathroom home including huge master suite with attached den. This 5,358 sf home on 10 acres has an extra large garage and is only 40 minutes to the Bozeman airport, 20 minutes to Headwaters State Park, and 2 miles to the Fairweather fishing access site. The main floor will be completely finished at closing. The upstairs will be finished through drywall install including bathroom fixtures. Garage door is framed in but not installed. Kuma wood stove keeps the home cozy warm! Comes with a new solar system ready to be installed! Come enjoy the best of Montana's Big Sky living today!!!