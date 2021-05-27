Weather Forecast For Buckhorn

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected on Saturday .An upper level trough will move through on Saturday bringing very dry weather and gusty southwesterly winds across southern New Mexico. Minimum relative humidity will drop into the single digits, while winds will be above 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The warning includes the lowlands of southwestern and south- central New Mexico, as well as the higher terrain of the Gila Region and Sacramento Mountains. Far west Texas zones could also see spotty Red Flag Conditions, but confidence is low due to today`s rain chances. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112 and 113 in southwestern and south-central New Mexico. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.