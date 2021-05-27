“Yankee Chronicle” for 5/27/21 from The Refinery Restaurant

This week our show is presented by The Refinery Restaurant and Market in Andover where the reviews tell you everything you need to know like, “This is a very special place. One owner is the best chef in New England in my opinion, the other’s specialty is smoked meats. The combination is unbeatable. Great American pub, large bar, well trained servers and fair pricing.” Brian McKenzie joins me to tell the remarkable story of this great place. Pete Dixon the owner of a LaValley “Fast Framed” home tells us about his experience. We visit Marzelli Deli as they prepare for a name change and a celebration weekend. And we close with Scott Blewitt as Sunapee prepares for a fun summer of activities.