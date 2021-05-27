Cancel
Paskenta, CA

Weather Forecast For Paskenta

Paskenta News Alert
Paskenta News Alert
 4 days ago

PASKENTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aDFNne700

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Butte County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:42:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TEHAMA AND SOUTHEASTERN SHASTA COUNTIES At 741 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Paynes Creek, or 12 miles south of Shingletown, moving southwest at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Shingletown, Lyonsville, Paynes Creek and Manton. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Shasta County, CAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Shasta, Tehama by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 19:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-14 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shasta; Tehama The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Tehama County in northern California Southwestern Shasta County in northern California * Until 1045 PM PDT. * At 746 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding in the advisory area. Radar estimates that from 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the past 2 hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Platina and Beegum.