Weather Forecast For Paskenta
PASKENTA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 100 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
