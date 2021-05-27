Cancel
Ukiah, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ukiah

Ukiah Today
Ukiah Today
 4 days ago

UKIAH, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aDFNiEU00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while areas of frost during night

    • High 63 °F, low 35 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ukiah, OR
With Ukiah Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

