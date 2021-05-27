Cancel
Hershey appoints James Turoff general counsel

vendingmarketwatch.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHershey Co. announced the promotion of James Turoff senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, effective immediately. Turoff had served as the chocolate company’s acting general counsel since December 2020. In his new post, Turoff will lead the company's global legal, compliance and ethics, government relations, corporate securi, and corporate...

