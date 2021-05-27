Hershey appoints James Turoff general counsel

SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) disclosed:. SPAR Group, Inc. ("SGRP" or the "Corporation", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Company" or "SPAR Group") has listed its shares of Common Stock (the "SGRP Shares") for trading through the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") under the trading symbol "SGRP" and periodically files reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). SGRP has recently filed the following reports with the SEC: On March 31, 2021, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "2020 Annual Report"); on April 29, 2021, its First Amendment to such Annual Report on Form 10K/A (the "2020 10-K Amendment"), adding new Parts 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 from Form 10-K to such Annual Report (as so amended, the "Amended 2020 Annual Report"); and on May 13, 2021, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "2021 Q1 Report").