Health Fusion: Loneliness, COVID-19 and a college graduation

By Vivien Williams
Duluth News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast weekend, my youngest son graduated from college. The easing of COVID-19 restrictions allowed us to be there in person to watch him walk across the stage, diploma in hand. It was definitely a proud mama moment! Yay, Will! But the event also prompted some serious introspection for me, especially after listening to the class speaker's insightful comments about a condition many of his fellow college students and others across the globe experienced during the year of COVID -- loneliness.

