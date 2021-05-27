Cancel
Wisdom, MT

Thursday has sun for Wisdom — 3 ways to make the most of it

Wisdom Digest
 4 days ago

(WISDOM, MT) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wisdom:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aDFNWae00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 33 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 25 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 29 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 33 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wisdom, MT
With Wisdom Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

