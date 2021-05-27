Dunn Center Daily Weather Forecast
DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers likely then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 53 °F, low 31 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.