Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dunn Center, ND

Dunn Center Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Dunn Center News Alert
Dunn Center News Alert
 4 days ago

DUNN CENTER, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aDFNPPZ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers likely then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 53 °F, low 31 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dunn Center News Alert

Dunn Center News Alert

Dunn Center, ND
0
Followers
36
Post
101
Views
ABOUT

With Dunn Center News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunn Center, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dunn Center, NDPosted by
Dunn Center News Alert

Get weather-ready — Dunn Center’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dunn Center: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Dunn County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dunn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DUNN COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM CDT/715 PM MDT/ At 722 PM CDT/622 PM MDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located over Killdeer, moving north at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. A spotter in Killdeer reported enough pea to dime size hail to cover the ground. Locations impacted include Killdeer, Dunn Center, Little Missouri State Park and Oakdale.
Divide County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Divide, Dunn, McKenzie, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Divide; Dunn; McKenzie; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of western North Dakota this afternoon and evening. Southeast winds are expected to increase to sustained speeds around 20 to 25 mph this afternoon, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Despite increasing high clouds, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range. These conditions combined with dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /NOON MDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM CDT /noon MDT/ this afternoon to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Northwest North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Burke County, NDweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Burke, Divide, Dunn, McKenzie, Mountrail, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Burke; Divide; Dunn; McKenzie; Mountrail; Williams FIRE WEATHER WATCH FRIDAY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA Critical fire weather conditions will once again be possible Friday, this time across the northwest. Expect highs in the lower 60s here with afternoon humidity values dropping into the 15 to 20 percent range. Winds will be out of the southeast up to 25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Therefore, we have issued a Fire Weather Watch for the northwest. FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Northwest North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.
Adams County, NDweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Billings, Bowman, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Burn bans may be in effect. Contact local authorities for details. Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Divide; Dunn; Golden Valley; Hettinger; McKenzie; Slope; Stark; Williams RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING .Critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of western North Dakota this afternoon and evening. Southeast winds are expected to increase to sustained speeds around 20 to 25 mph this afternoon, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Despite increasing high clouds, high temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60s, with relative humidity falling into the 15 to 20 percent range. These conditions combined with dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF WESTERN NORTH DAKOTA * WINDS...Southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * AFFECTED AREA...Much of western North Dakota. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and become difficult to control or suppress.