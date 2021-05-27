Cancel
Fort Apache, AZ

Fort Apache Daily Weather Forecast

Fort Apache Dispatch
 4 days ago

FORT APACHE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aDFNJMR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Fort Apache Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

