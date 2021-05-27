Siritta L. Smith 1974-2021

COLUMBUS — Siritta Lyvette Smith, 46, passed into eternal rest Monday, May 17, 2021. She was born to Donald W. Smith and Susan Evans on Oct. 30, 1974, in Warren. Siritta enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed playing video games and most of all loved spending time with her dear son, Jailyn. Siritta will be honored and remembered by her son, Jailyn Floyd; mother, Susan Evans and stepfather, Carl Murray; brothers, Donald W. Smith II, Christopher Smith and Charlton Smith; and sister, Christala Smith, all of Columbus.