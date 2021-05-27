4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 52 °F, low 36 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 71 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 66 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



