4-Day Weather Forecast For Buffalo Gap
BUFFALO GAP, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 36 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
