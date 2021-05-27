Cancel
Kim, CO

Weather Forecast For Kim

Kim News Alert
Kim News Alert
 4 days ago

KIM, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMzfK_0aDFMXMk00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 77 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 67 °F, low 48 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app.

Kim, CO
With Kim News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

