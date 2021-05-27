Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milledgeville, TN

Milledgeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Milledgeville Post
Milledgeville Post
 4 days ago

MILLEDGEVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Riikg_0aDFMWU100

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Milledgeville Post

Milledgeville Post

Milledgeville, TN
7
Followers
49
Post
163
Views
ABOUT

With Milledgeville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milledgeville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Milledgeville, TNPosted by
Milledgeville Post

Get weather-ready — Milledgeville’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Milledgeville: Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Mcnairy County, TNweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McNairy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McNairy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MCNAIRY COUNTY At 615 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selmer, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Selmer, Adamsville, McNairy, Bethel Springs, Finger, Stantonville, Forty Forks, Hickory Flats, Mount Vinson, New Lawton, Martin Camp, Good Hope, Pebble Hill, Old Lawton, Gilchrist and Purdy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McNairy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 18:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: McNairy A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MCNAIRY COUNTY At 615 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Selmer, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Selmer, Adamsville, McNairy, Bethel Springs, Finger, Stantonville, Forty Forks, Hickory Flats, Mount Vinson, New Lawton, Martin Camp, Good Hope, Pebble Hill, Old Lawton, Gilchrist and Purdy. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Hardeman County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardeman, McNairy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 02:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardeman; McNairy A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED UNTIL 530 AM CDT FOR Southeastern Hardeman County in western Tennessee McNairy County in western Tennessee At 458 AM CDT...a strong thunderstorm producing pea size hail or larger and winds at least 40 mph was located over Pocahontas, or near Big Hill Pond State Park, moving east at 40 mph. Very heavy rain along with continuous cloud to ground lightning are also possible with this thunderstorm. People in southeastern Hardeman and McNairy Counties should monitor this storm closely.
Hardeman County, TNweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hardeman, Hardin, McNairy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 05:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hardeman; Hardin; McNairy The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southern Hardeman County in western Tennessee Hardin County in western Tennessee McNairy County in western Tennessee * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 502 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Savannah, Selmer, Big Hill Pond State Park, Adamsville, Shiloh, Pocahontas, Olive Hill, Crump, Bethel Springs, Middleton, Eastview, Michie, Guys, Grand Junction, Ramer, Stantonville, Saulsbury, Martin Camp, New Lawton and Purdy. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding, especially in poor drainage and urban areas.