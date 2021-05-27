Milledgeville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILLEDGEVILLE, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
