Sentinel Butte, ND

Sentinel Butte Weather Forecast

Sentinel Butte Voice
Sentinel Butte Voice
 4 days ago

SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yhxN_0aDFMTpq00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain and snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 50 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

