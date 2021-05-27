Sentinel Butte Weather Forecast
SENTINEL BUTTE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain and snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 50 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
