Orient, SD

Orient Daily Weather Forecast

Orient Journal
 4 days ago

ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0aDFMPIw00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 45 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app.

Orient, SD
With Orient Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

