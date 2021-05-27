Orient Daily Weather Forecast
ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night
- High 45 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 60 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.