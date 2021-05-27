Orient Daily Weather Forecast

ORIENT, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then areas of frost during night High 45 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 60 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 8 mph



