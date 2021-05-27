Cancel
Des Moines, NM

Des Moines Weather Forecast

Des Moines Daily
Des Moines Daily
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aDFMOfR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 49 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Des Moines, NM
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN COLFAX COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Raton Pass, or 9 miles northwest of Raton, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Raton. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 456 and 460. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Mora, San Miguel, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding; Mora; San Miguel; Union The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico Central Harding County in northeastern New Mexico South central Union County in northeastern New Mexico Southeastern Mora County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 430 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles north of Conchas Dam to 14 miles north of Ute Lake State Park, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Roy, Mosquero, Bueyeros, Chicosa Lake State Park, Solano and Rosebud. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Union County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN QUAY AND SOUTHEASTERN UNION COUNTIES At 420 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Nara Visa, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nara Visa. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harding County, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harding County; Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL HARDING AND WEST CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM MDT At 722 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Chicosa Lake State Park, or 23 miles north of Mosquero, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Yates. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

See a haboob overtake Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES – A Thursday-afternoon haboob, generated by thunderstorms near Ciudad Juárez, rolled over southern New Mexico. The event was captured in time-lapse video by New Mexico State Climatologist David DuBois. What is a haboob?. “Haboob is just an Arabic word for an intense dust storm,” Dubois told the Sun-News....
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL ZONES BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines Indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. The Red Flag Threat Index is forecast to reach historical values in portions of Harding and San Miguel Counties, where gusts may reach 50 mph. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 35 to 50 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass; Union County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass and Union County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Reduced visibility in blowing dust is likely.