Des Moines Weather Forecast
DES MOINES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.