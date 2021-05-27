Tobias Daily Weather Forecast

TOBIAS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 66 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



