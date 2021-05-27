Tobias Daily Weather Forecast
TOBIAS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 66 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.