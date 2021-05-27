Cancel
Tobias, NE

Tobias Daily Weather Forecast

Tobias News Alert
 4 days ago

TOBIAS, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aDFMMtz00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 66 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Tobias News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

