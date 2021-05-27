Cancel
Dunning, NE

Dunning Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Dunning Bulletin
Dunning Bulletin
 4 days ago

DUNNING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDFML1G00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

