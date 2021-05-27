Dunning Weather Forecast
DUNNING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 65 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 65 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
