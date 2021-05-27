Dunning Weather Forecast

DUNNING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 58 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 35 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 64 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 65 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 65 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



