Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Melstone, MT

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Melstone News Alert
Melstone News Alert
 4 days ago

(MELSTONE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Melstone. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melstone:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12vFIV_0aDFMJFo00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • 6 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance light rain then partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 39 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Melstone News Alert

Melstone News Alert

Melstone, MT
0
Followers
25
Post
15
Views
ABOUT

With Melstone News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Melstone, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Nws#Snacks#Chance Light Rain#Picnic#Experimentation#Chance Showers#Covid 19 Restrictions#Gathering Sizes#Risk Levels#Thunderstorms#Advice#Health Authorities#Sun Thursday#Sun Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Melstone, MTPosted by
Melstone News Alert

Melstone Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Melstone: Monday, May 31: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, June 1: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, June 2: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Thursday, June 3: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Melstone, MTPosted by
Melstone News Alert

Rainy forecast for Melstone? Jump on it!

(MELSTONE, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Melstone Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Melstone, MTPosted by
Melstone News Alert

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Melstone

(MELSTONE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Melstone. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Montana StatePosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Winter Storm Warning This Week in Parts of Montana

Mother Nature needs to take her medication. She is having a rollercoaster of emotions this Spring. So far the timing of all of her tantrums has been impeccable. Weather has thrown a wrench into many of my plans this Spring. Mostly when it comes to fishing. I have been planning certain fishing trips and outdoor adventures since the first of the year. Anxiously awaiting for the time to come. Then when the day finally arrives, the skies open up, and drench us in rain. Or, in many cases this Spring, bring out the dreaded wind. But, it always seems to happen on the weekends. Weekdays are usually bright and shiny. Just the weekends are when nature decides to be temperamental. Except for this past weekend, when it was gorgeous. But, the sunshine and warm temperatures unfortunately are short lived. This week is going to see cooler temperatures as well as a possible chance of SNOW.
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Park; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Wheatland; Yellowstone Warm temperatures to bring increased flows on rivers and streams Warm temperatures will increase snowmelt across area mountains resulting in a significant increase in flows on rivers and streams by mid week. While flooding is not anticipated on larger rivers, there is a chance that some smaller streams could reach bankfull in the foothills, producing minor flooding. At the very least, stream flows will be much higher and faster with the increased snowmelt. Rises will first occur on smaller streams flowing out of the foothills, eventually arriving on larger rivers. The rate and strength of the water rises will be determined by how warm temperatures get over the mountains, as well as whether temperatures remain above freezing overnight. Any precipitation will result in strong and sudden increases. Bank erosion will increase as stream flows increase, making river banks unstable. For those living near waterways, this may be the last chance to finalize preparations for runoff season. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. Activities near waterways should be completed as soon as possible. Those planning recreation activities on or near the water, should be prepared for changing conditions and significantly higher and faster flows. Please report any flooding to local law enforcement and have them relay the report to the National Weather Service.
Melstone, MTPosted by
Melstone News Alert

Get weather-ready — Melstone’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Melstone: Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 12: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night;
Musselshell County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Musselshell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 09:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding within the BobCat burn scar. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Musselshell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 119 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported a strong thunderstorm near Roundup, moving southeast at 10 mph. Pea to dime size hail is possible with this storm. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may impact the BobCat burn scar. Minor flooding and erosion are possible within the burn scar. Locations impacted include Klein.
Melstone, MTPosted by
Melstone News Alert

Sun forecast for Melstone — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(MELSTONE, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Melstone. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.