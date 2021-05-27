Thursday rain in Wilsey meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(WILSEY, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wilsey Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wilsey:

Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 80 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 68 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 68 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.