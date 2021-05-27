Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Auburn

Posted by 
Auburn Dispatch
Auburn Dispatch
 4 days ago

AUBURN, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aDFM9Vn00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance light rain then areas of drizzle in the day; while areas of drizzle during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Auburn Dispatch

Auburn Dispatch

Auburn, WV
3
Followers
50
Post
44
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data#Drizzle#Wv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Auburn, WVPosted by
Auburn Dispatch

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Auburn

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Auburn: Wednesday, May 19: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
EnvironmentPosted by
Auburn Dispatch

Get weather-ready — Auburn’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Auburn: Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 13: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Ritchie County, WVweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ritchie, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Ritchie; Tyler The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Tyler County in northern West Virginia Northeastern Ritchie County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 206 PM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisville, Pennsboro, Ellenboro, Mountain, Highland, Alma, Pike and Lima.
Doddridge County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Doddridge, Harrison, Ritchie, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Doddridge; Harrison; Ritchie; Tyler The National Weather Service in Charleston has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Doddridge County in northern West Virginia Northwestern Harrison County in northern West Virginia Southeastern Tyler County in northern West Virginia East Central Ritchie County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 249 PM EDT, emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Salem, West Union, Pullman, Smithburg, Blandville, Canton, New Milton, Grove, Center Point, Greenwood, Sedalia, Berea and Wallace. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Pleasants County, WVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pleasants, Ritchie, Tyler, Wirt, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Pleasants; Ritchie; Tyler; Wirt; Wood The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Washington County in southeastern Ohio Tyler County in northern West Virginia Pleasants County in northwestern West Virginia Central Ritchie County in northwestern West Virginia Northwestern Wirt County in northwestern West Virginia Wood County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1101 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Parkersburg, Marietta, Belpre, Harrisville, St. Marys, Beverly, Middlebourne, Vienna, Williamstown, Paden City, Sistersville, Pennsboro, Belmont, Boaz, North Bend State Park, Mineralwells, Lubeck, Washington, Newport and Matamoras. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED