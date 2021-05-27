Cancel
Mayfield, KS

4-Day Weather Forecast For Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aDFM8d400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

