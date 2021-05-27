Weather Forecast For Hume
HUME, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 77 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
