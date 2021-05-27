Cancel
Holstein, NE

Holstein Weather Forecast

Holstein Journal
 4 days ago

HOLSTEIN, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0aDFM3DR00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 63 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holstein, NE
ABOUT

With Holstein Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

