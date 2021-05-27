Flood Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Clay; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Platte; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH JOHNSON...CASS...CLAY...RAY...LAFAYETTE...PLATTE...JACKSON AND JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 AM CDT At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a zone of strong easterly winds behind the departing rainfall. These winds are from dissipating showers and you may hear no thunder. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible within this area. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Warrensburg and Grain Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 62. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 30. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226.