Cass County, MO

Flood Advisory issued for Cass by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cass The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Advisory for Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Bates County in west central Missouri Cass County in west central Missouri * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 751 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisonville, Paola, Spring Hill, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Adrian, Garden City, Archie, Drexel, Cleveland, Freeman, Creighton, East Lynne, Fontana, Lake Annette, Gunn City, West Line, Merwin and New Lancaster. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cass County in west central Missouri Northwestern Henry County in west central Missouri Southwestern Johnson County in west central Missouri * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 126 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harrisonville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Holden, Garden City, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Gunn City, Blairstown, La Tour and Quick City. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bates, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bates; Cass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MIAMI...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...CASS...NORTHWESTERN HENRY...NORTHEASTERN BATES AND WESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cleveland, or 7 miles northeast of Louisburg, moving east at 60 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Peculiar, Louisburg, Holden, Garden City, Archie, Lake Winnebago, Drexel, Cleveland, Urich, Freeman, Creighton, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Kingsville, Lake Annette and Baldwin Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.
Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Clay; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Platte; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH JOHNSON...CASS...CLAY...RAY...LAFAYETTE...PLATTE...JACKSON AND JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 AM CDT At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a zone of strong easterly winds behind the departing rainfall. These winds are from dissipating showers and you may hear no thunder. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible within this area. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Warrensburg and Grain Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 62. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 30. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226.