Bates County, MO

Flood Advisory issued for Bates by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 07:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bates The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Advisory for Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Bates County in west central Missouri Cass County in west central Missouri * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 751 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisonville, Paola, Spring Hill, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Adrian, Garden City, Archie, Drexel, Cleveland, Freeman, Creighton, East Lynne, Fontana, Lake Annette, Gunn City, West Line, Merwin and New Lancaster. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Missouri Stateagupdate.com

West Central Missouri farmers work through wet weather

BUTLER, Mo. — In West Central Missouri, April showers brought May showers, slowing down harvest progress. “The rain showers midweek and over the weekend made planting progress hard,” Bates County farmer Dane Diehl said May 3. Farmers were able to make some progress during the planting windows, getting closer to...
Bates County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bates, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bates; Cass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MIAMI...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...CASS...NORTHWESTERN HENRY...NORTHEASTERN BATES AND WESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cleveland, or 7 miles northeast of Louisburg, moving east at 60 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Peculiar, Louisburg, Holden, Garden City, Archie, Lake Winnebago, Drexel, Cleveland, Urich, Freeman, Creighton, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Kingsville, Lake Annette and Baldwin Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.