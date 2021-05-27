4-Day Weather Forecast For Lima

LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 66 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 29 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 31 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



