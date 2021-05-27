4-Day Weather Forecast For Lima
LIMA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
