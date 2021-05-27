Weather Forecast For Farlington
FARLINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.