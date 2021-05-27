Teachers On TikTok Are Taking Virtual Learning To The Next Level
As our country practiced social distancing guidelines over the past year and adopted home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) over several periods of time, the nation's teachers had to adapt to a new medium of teaching and look for more creative ways to engage their students. For many teachers, TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile videos, became a surprise tool that allowed them to deliver educational content in an easily understandable manner and win the hearts of students nationwide – one sticker challenge at a time.