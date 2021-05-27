Cancel
Nixon, NV

4-Day Weather Forecast For Nixon

Nixon Digest
 4 days ago

NIXON, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aDFLtcp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Nixon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

