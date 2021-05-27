Cancel
Leadore, ID

Leadore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Leadore News Beat
Leadore News Beat
 4 days ago

LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aDFLsk600

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Leadore News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

