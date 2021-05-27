Leadore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LEADORE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.