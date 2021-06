Toyota cars and trucks are known for one thing above all else: Reliability. When the sands of time stop moving, your neighbor’s old Toyota will be cruising the timeless cosmos trouble-free. The Tundra is no exception. I speak from personal experience. A family member owns one and I don’t know if I’ve ever seen it get more than an oil change. This, combined with the already incredible resale values of Toyota models, is why you need to sell yours immediately. Then laugh all the way to the bank.