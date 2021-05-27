Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roy, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Roy

Posted by 
Roy News Alert
Roy News Alert
 4 days ago

ROY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z3A6W_0aDFLoSQ00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 51 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roy News Alert

Roy News Alert

Roy, NM
0
Followers
21
Post
17
Views
ABOUT

With Roy News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roy, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTH CENTRAL HARDING COUNTIES At 434 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Mosquero, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern San Miguel and south central Harding Counties. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harding The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Harding County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 417 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Ute Lake State Park, or 21 miles north of Tucumcari, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Harding County. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands, Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands; Harding County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING AND SOUTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 624 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mills, or 24 miles southeast of Springer, moving northeast at 10 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mills. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Roy, NMPosted by
Roy News Alert

Friday sun alert in Roy — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ROY, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Roy. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harding County, Quay County, Union County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Harding County; Quay County; Union County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HARDING NORTHEASTERN QUAY AND EASTERN UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles north of Clayton Lake State Park to 10 miles south of Hayden. Movement was east at 10 to 15 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Clayton, Grenville, Amistad, Hayden, Clayton Lake State Park, Seneca, Sedan, Mount Dora, Moses and Rosebud. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 405 and 429. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for eastern and east central New Mexico.