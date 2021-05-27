Daily Weather Forecast For Union Center
UNION CENTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 46 °F, low 34 °F
- 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 21 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
