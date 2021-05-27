Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union Center, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Union Center

Posted by 
Union Center Voice
Union Center Voice
 4 days ago

UNION CENTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aDFLloF00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 34 °F
    • 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 21 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Union Center Voice

Union Center Voice

Union Center, SD
0
Followers
33
Post
11
Views
ABOUT

With Union Center Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union Center, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nws Data#Rain#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Union Center, SDPosted by
Union Center Voice

Get weather-ready — Union Center’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Union Center: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then chance light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance light rain then slight chance t-storms in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Lawrence County, SDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Black Hills, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 13:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Black Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTHERN MEADE AND SOUTH CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Black Hawk to near Palmer Gulch Resort. Movement was east at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Western Rapid City, Black Hawk, Summerset, Johnson Siding, Hisega, Rockerville, Sheridan Lake, Keystone Wye, Bear Country, Horse Thief Lake, Palmer Gulch Resort and Mount Rushmore National Memorial. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 50 and 57.