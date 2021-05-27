Cancel
Grenora, ND

Daily Weather Forecast For Grenora

Grenora News Watch
 4 days ago

GRENORA, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptPzV_0aDFLiA400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

