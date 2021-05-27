Elk City Daily Weather Forecast

ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during night High 75 °F, low 37 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 60 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 70 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 75 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



