Elk City Daily Weather Forecast
ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during night
- High 75 °F, low 37 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
