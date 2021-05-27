Cancel
Elk City, ID

Elk City Daily Weather Forecast

Elk City News Flash
ELK CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aDFLfVt00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then light rain likely during night

    • High 75 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Elk City News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

