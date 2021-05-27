CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.