Las Vegas, NV

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Retains Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CSE:CLSH) (OTCQB:CLSH) is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities. 'We are pleased to announce that we have selected Renmark to reinforce CLS...

Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
